Pak vs SL: Mohammad Rizwan replaces Sarfaraz as concussion sub in ongoing 2nd Test

Pakistan will be using a concussion substitute for the first time in Test in the ongoing second match against Sri Lanka. Pakistan named Mohammad Rizwan as a replacement for Sarfaraz Ahmed who retired hurt a while after being hit in the head.

Sarfaraz, who came to bat four down in the 81st over of the Pakistan innings on day 3, got hit on the very first ball he faced by Asitha Fernando. It was a short delivery to which the batsman charged before ducking and getting hit on the helmet. The ball subsequently went for four leg byes.

The batsman played for 21 balls more after that and hit three exquisite boundaries as well. However, after hitting last of his three fours, the wicketkeeper-batsman called for the physio and walked off soon after on 14. Pakistan cricket board also issued a statement, confirming Ahmed's exit from the Test.

"Sarfaraz Ahmed has been replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as a concussion substitute in the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Singhalese Sports Club after match referee David Boon accepted the Pakistan team management's request for the substitution," a PCB statement said.

"Sarfaraz was hit on his head while ducking a bouncer by Asitha Fernando in the afternoon session on day three. He remains under the observation of the Pakistan Cricket Board's medical panel."

As per the ICC rules, a concussion substitute has to be a like-for-like replacement in terms of the primary skill of the player who is being replaced. Sarfaraz's replacement Rizwan will also be allowed to bat in Pakistan's innings as per the rules.

As for the match, Pakistan had scored 563 runs by the end of day three in their first innings and had taken a lead of 397 runs over Sri Lanka. For the visitors, Abdullah Shafiq scored a double ton (201) while Agha Salman was not out on 132 along with Sarfaraz's replacement Rizwan (37).

