Mayalsia's Syazrul Idrus has re-written the record for best bowling figures in a T20 International. Idrus took seven wickets for eight runs to register the first ever seven-for in a T20I to set a new record for best bowling figures. The Malaysian bowler made the record against China in a ICC T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier match.

All the seven wickets were bowled as the bowler constantly swung the ball into the batsmen. His figures after this sensational performance read 4-1-8-7. Idurs' figures are also the best ever in T20 cricket overall including all the franchise-based cricket leagues all over the world.

The previous record for best bowling figures in a T20 innings (overall) was with Leicestershire's Colin Ackermann who had also taken seven wickets but for 18 runs. Ackermann had recorded the figures in a Vitality Blast T20 match in 2019 against Birmingham Bears.

As for international T20s, Idrus broke the record of Nigeria's Peter Aho. The Nigerian had taken six wickets for five runs against Sierra Leone in 2021. Talking about full members, the record for best bowling figures in a T20I inning resides with India's Deepak Chahar. The Indian had taken 6 for 7 against Bangladesh in 2019.

Overall, Chahar has joint third best bowling figures in a T20I - after Idrus and Aho - alongside Uganda's Dinesh Nakrani, who had recorded the same figures as Chahar against Lesotho in 2021.

As for the match between Chain and Malaysia, there wasn't much left to do for anyone after Idrus' magical spell. Having won the toss, China decided to bat first and scored 12 runs without losing wicket before getting bowled out for a mere total of 23.

While chasing, Malaysia has also lost two wickets for three runs but Virandeep scored 19 off just 14 to see his side home in 4.5 overs.

