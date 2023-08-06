ODI World Cup: West Bengal cricket requests BCCI to reschedule England-Pakistan game over security concern

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to move the date of England vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup game from November 12 to 11. The game is scheduled to be held in Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens.

The request was made to Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary, after city police met CAB officials. The CAB officials were informed about potential security situation on the match day in the meeting. The original date, November 12, clashes with Kalipujo - one of the city and region's marquee festivals.

Earlier, Ahmedabad police had also requested for a date change for high-voltage India-Pakistan clash. The original date of October 15 for the Indo-Pak game clashes with the beginning of nine-day Hindu festival of Navaratri - a huge occasion in Gujarat, of which Ahmedabad is a part of, and neighbouring north Indian states.

While the date change for India vs Pakistan game has been done and it is to be played on October 14, pending an official statement in schedule change from BCCI and ICC, there's no update as of now on CAB's request.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), meanwhile, has also agreed to the changes in Pakistan's schedule in the forthcoming ODI World Cup 2023, in India.

As per the original World Cup schedule, Kolkata will be hosting five matches: Bangladesh vs Netherlands on October 28, Bangladesh vs Pakistan on October 31, India vs South Africa on November 5, the England vs Pakistan on November 12, and the second semi-final on November 16. The first semi-final will be played in Mumbai on November 15 and the Final will take place in Ahmedabad on November 19.

The ODI World Cup 2023, for which the schedule was released after much delay on June 27, is all set to kick off from October 5 in Ahmedabad. Defending champions England will take on New Zealand in the opening fixture of the quadrennial event.

