Former Pak skipper backs Shikhar Dhawan to make ODI comeback as India 'aren't playing spinners well'

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt thinks that Indians are not playing spinners well in the recent times and it needs to be addressed. The comments by Butt came on the back of India's recent loss in the second ODI during the three-match series against West Indies. While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were rested for the match, none of the young players could perform up to the mark during the second ODI.

“In recent history, they haven't been playing spinners quite well. They're traditionally solid against spinners, but you don't see that control now. It needs to be addressed. Secondly, there are too many changes on every tour. It's about time, before the World Cup, that you know your 15, and every player knows his roles. And the team plays like that,” Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

“If you want to give someone rest, and try different combinations, send an A team itself. Let all players rest. If your half of first XI players are there and half are not, you can't say that it's your main team. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill.. no one is new. They have double centuries in ODIs, centuries in IPL,” he added.

Butt also said that India might need to recall veteran opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane as well. While Dhawan last played for India in ODIs in November last year, Rahane has been out of the set up for quite some time now. Butt thinks that India need experience in middle-order which Rahane can provide.

“The way Rahane played in IPL and the way he came back in Tests, he is a possible option. And they will need Shikhar Dhawan. I don't see any of the top-order batters, among right-handers, who can open as good as him. Either Shikhar and Shubman (Gill) can open and Rohit comes one down, or Rohit can open with Shikhar. They need experience in World Cup. They also need a guy in at no.5/6, either it's Rahul or Rahane. When there's pressure, the youngsters stutter. You need experience, the pressure gets to you,” said Butt.

