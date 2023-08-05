IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins in-danger of missing ODI series vs India after suffering broken wrist - Reports

Australia could be dealt a major blow before the start of the ODI World Cup as skipper Pat Cummins could miss the upcoming series against India in September. The Aussies will be in India for a three-match ODI Series after the Asia Cup 2023 as they try to set the tone for the upcoming World Cup in October. If Cummins does miss the ODI series, it will be the second time in the year that Australia will do without their star man against India, having also sat out in March due to the death of his mother.

Cummins to miss the ODI series vs India?

According to a report published by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the India series could come early for the Aussie skipper as he nurses a broken wrist. He played the final Ashes Test at the Oval with a broken wrist, where Australia lost to England in the final session. While it was hoped, he could recover for the Pre-World Cup duties; it is now thought that the team management does not want any risk to be taken before the World Cup and could rest Cummins for the series.

"Two sources with knowledge of the matter but not authorised to speak publicly say medical staff have not ruled out a possible fracture," according to the 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

This will be the second time in 2023 Cummins will miss the ODI series against India having not been part of the squad that won in March. The Aussie skipper had to rush back home after he lost his mother. In his absence, Steve Smith will led the side and was instrumental in the team’s success.

However, Cricket Australia (CA) is now planning for a long-term vision that could see Mitchell Marsh lead the side in Cummins’ absence. Marsh could also be soon named as Australia’s captain for the T20I side after the retirement of Aaron Finch in 2022.

The CA will soon announce the squad for the upcoming South Africa and India tour before the Aussies target a record sixth ODI World Cup.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE