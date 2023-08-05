Retired Stuart Broad admits being Shaheen Afridi's 'fan', says his bowling is pleasure to watch

Recently retired England seamer Stuart Broad admits to being a fan of Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi. Broad, who announced his decision to step aside from cricket during the fifth Ashes Test against Australia at the Oval in London, said he relishes watching Afridi bowl, adding he loves how Shaheen executes those searing in-swingers to right-handers.

After delivering goods in the Vitality T20 Blast, Shaheen is now plying his trade for the Welsh Fire in The Hundred and even made headlines here with his toe-crushing Yorkers.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Broad, who ended his Test career with 604 wickets – second-most by any seamer in the red-ball format, talked highly of Afridi, saying he has a different presence about himself and that Afridi is one of his favourite bowlers to watch.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of my favourite bowlers to watch in the world,” Broad said to Sky Sports. “He has got such a great presence about him when he runs in, and I love bowlers run in with energy and vibrancy to their run-up.

“He has got such a natural skill – the way that ball swings back into the right-handers is such a pleasure to watch.

“And he represented the Notts Outlaws this summer, which is close to my heart. He’s one of the bowlers I admire hugely, and I want to see him do well,” Broad added.

Afridi gears up for mega event

The lanky seamer brought his A-game to his first match in The Hundred against Manchester Originals, picking up two wickets on his first balls. He removed Phil Salt caught behind, and then trapped Laurie Evans plumb in front of a searing Yorker on the next one.

Meanwhile, earlier, Afridi, in the recently-concluded two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, returned to this format after almost one year. Pakistan’s premier pacer picked four wickets in two innings, and is now getting ready for the mega multi-team event in Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to begin in August end (co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka).

Following the Asia Cup, Afridi will likely play the three-match ODIs against Afghanistan (in Sri Lanka) before the World Cup 2023 gets underwy in October-November.

While according to the original schedule, Pakistan was facing the host India in the marquee clash on October 15, per receiving several requests from the unnamed board members, the BCCI, in consultation with the ICC, is said to have made amends to the schedule.

Per the new schedule, which is yet to get released, India and Pakistan will face off a day prior, i.e. on October 14 in Ahmedabad only.