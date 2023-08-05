Injured Kane Williamson resumes training, prepares for an unlikely World Cup 2023 return

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is said to be pacing his return to international cricket after suffering an injury during IPL 2023 earlier. In April, the right-handed batter underwent surgery for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. He has now resumed training to make an unlikely return to the side for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India.

Speaking on the sidelines of the New Zealand team's training session at Bay Oval, Kane said he is looking forward to resuming batting in nets and working with the group and some faces included, adding he wants to reconnect a bit with the game having lost a few months of on-field action.

Get the latest on Kane Williamson's injury rehab from the man himself and BLACKCAPS coach Gary Stead. #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/vJQGOTO83E — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 4, 2023 ×

"Great to see some of the guys and some of the new faces too. Looking forward to the team camp. Nice to have it here at home as well in the Mount [Maunganui], and get into some training and to just reconnect a little bit,” Kane said in a video released by New Zealand Cricket.

As New Zealand prepares for their series against the UAE and England before flying to Bangladesh for the ODI series before the World Cup begins, Kane, who is not even close to being 100% fit, is said to be taking baby steps in his recovery.

Earlier this month, Kane even posted a video on his Instagram handle, holding a bat and doing net practice, bringing joy to cricket fans' faces. Even the Kiwi head coach Gary Stead acknowledged this progress, saying he is happy to see the skipper back to where he belongs.

"It's nice to see him with a bat in his hand and hitting the balls again, albeit it's not right at the level that he is to perform internationally," Stead, New Zealand's head coach, said.

"It's set certainly on the road to recovery, and it's hugely silver linings in injuries and how you look at them, and to keep saying, 'hey, I am invested in this team and I really want to keep playing for this team', is magic to hear," he added.

Kane on right path for WC return

After landing awkwardly on his right knee during IPL 2023 opener between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, Kane got ruled out for an indefinite period. During that time only, he was expected to stay out of contention for the World Cup 2023 as well.

However, with Kane recovering more quickly than expected, several reports emerged, suggesting his unlikely return to the XI before New Zealand’s WC opener (against England on October 5) is well on the cards.