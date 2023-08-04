Glenn McGrath urges Jasprit Bumrah to change fitness plan, says 'if he does that, he can...'

Former Australia great Glenn McGrath has urged India’s Jasprit Bumrah to change his fitness regime as plans to return to the international fold after a shoulder issue. Bumrah, out of action at the international circuit will be leading India for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. According to McGrath, Bumrah can prolong his career if he changes his regime and gives up on one format.

McGrath’s wise words

"He is exceptional, and he is unique. The way he bowls, his run-up, and his delivery stride are very unique. But his bowling action and the way he goes about it does put a lot of stress on his body, so he needs to stay strong. If he does that, he can play for quite a few years for India," McGrath told Sportstar.

The former World Cup winner also pointed out that fixture congestion is a big issue for fast bowlers as they struggle to cope with the demands. He has urged Bumrah to give up on one format that will help him maintain his body shape as the ODI World Cup nears in two months.

"The current international schedule, the IPL, and other T20 tournaments make it harder for fast bowlers like Bumrah to play in all three formats but some bowlers can do it."

ALSO READ | Zak Crawley keen on bringing Bazball game to India, admits adaption as key to success

The Indian team will have Bumrah back in the frame for the Asia Cup as he was named in the Indian squad for the T20I series against Ireland. He will wear the captain’s armband while in the long term will help India at the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. He was a big miss during the T20 World Cup last year and has not played international cricket for more than 10 months.

India are likely to have Bumrah in the frame for the World Cup as they will kick start their campaign against Australia on October 8. India’s top high-voltage clash against Pakistan has been rescheduled as the future will now take place on Saturday, October 14.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE