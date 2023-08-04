Zak Crawley keen on bringing Bazball game to India, admits adaption as key to success

England’s leading run-scorer in the recently-concluded Ashes 2023, Zak Crawley, is ready to bring the Bazball to India for five-match Test series scheduled for the January-February window next year. The right-handed batter, who amassed 480 runs, striking at over 88 and averaging 53.33, feels despite the spin threat, England can stand tall with their approach though they need to adapt to conditions first.

With England’s next Test scheduled to get underway after around six months, Crawley, who toured India in 2021 – hitting 67 in two Tests, thinks with newer venues added to the itinerary this time, England is ready to weather any challenge – be it spin, seam and even swing (if any).

"I don't really know much about their grounds," Crawley said after the Oval Test win. "Sometimes in India, it seams and swings a bit - and they've got unbelievable seamers - so hopefully there are a couple of pitches there that are like that as well, that will suit us a bit more.

"But if it's spinning, I feel like we play spin really well as well. We'll just have to adapt, see what we get. But they are pretty unknown grounds - I don't know if they're going to be raggers like Ahmedabad and Chennai, where we were last time," the opener added.

Captain Ben Stokes expressed the exact thoughts when asked about Bazball succeeding in India in the post-match presser in London, saying if England can achieve the results in Pakistan and New Zealand and almost win against the Aussies at home, there is no point why they cannot do it against spin-heavy Indian Team in their conditions.

Clarity of thought to help England – McCullum

Addressing a similar question, Test Coach Brendon McCullum said for the touring team to succeed on those dusty tracks in India, having a clarity in thought is important.

"For us, what will be really important for the time India comes will be trying to dial back into what we've achieved in the last 14-15 months, and to try and make sure the team turns up with the same clarity of thought when we go about things," McCullum said.

Schedule of England’s tour of India 2024 –

1st Test – January 25-29, Hyderabad

2nd Test – February 2-6 – Vizag

3rd Test – February 15-19 – Rajkot

4th Test – February 23-27 – Ranchi

5th Test – 7-11 March – Dharamshala