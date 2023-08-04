IPL: RCB appoints Andy Flower as new head coach, ends partnership with Mike Hesson, Sanjay Bangar

Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has appointed Zimbabwe cricket legend Andy Flower as the new head coach after the franchise decided against renewing the contracts of Mike Hesson (director of cricket operations) and Sanjay Bangar (head coach) following a sixth-place finish in IPL 2023.

Flower was the head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants franchise for two seasons and was replaced by former Australia coach Justin Langer in the second week of July. Per previous reports, the contracts of both Hesson and Bangar were up for renewal following IPL 2023, but the franchise decided to overhaul the coaching staff instead.

Flower, a renowned cricketer and a coach, had previously held top posts in world cricket, including as England’s Team Director and head coach for an extended period. Upon joining hands with the RCB, Flower said he can't wait to experience the atmosphere at the Chinnaswamy next season.

We are beyond thrilled to welcome ICC Hall of Famer and T20 World Cup winning coach Andy Flower as the Head Coach of RCB Men's team.



Andy's experience of coaching IPL & T20 teams around the world, and leading his teams to titles…

"RCB have an unrivalled fan following, and I can't wait to fully experience the atmosphere in the Chinnaswamy next season. I recognise the work put in by Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, who are two coaches I respect, and I look forward to the challenge of taking RCB to new heights,” Flower said in a statement.

The former left-handed batter added he is excited to reunite with captain Faf du Plessis and looking forward to building newer partnerships.

"I'm particularly excited to be reunited with Faf [du Plessis, the captain]. We have worked very well together in the past, and I look forward to forging our partnership and relationship into something bigger and better.

"We have an exciting roster of players to work with, and I recognise and will relish both the amazing opportunity with RCB but also the responsibility that comes with the role.

It is a great challenge, and I can't wait to get started," Flower added.

RCB thanks Hesson, Bangar

Mike Hesson fared well in his role during his stay at the RCB. While Hesson joined RCB in 2019, Bangar got roped in 2022 after Aussie Simon Katich parted ways with the franchise.

Under Hesson, RCB reached the knockouts in IPL 2020 and 2021, getting eliminated by SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively, in the Eliminator on both occasions. Next season they overcame the Eliminator curse but fell shy of reaching another IPL Final after losing to Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

Their performance in the recently-concluded season wasn’t at par, as despite close wins and some dominant outings, they remained at number six.

RCB, in their social media post, thanked both for their services.

We thank Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar for their commendable work during the stints as Director of Cricket Operations and Head Coach of RCB.