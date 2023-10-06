ODI World Cup: Ishan Kishan to replace Shubman Gill at top against Australia; India may opt to play 2 spinners

Keeper-batter Ishan Kishan will open alongside Captain Rohit Sharma in India’s ODI World Cup 2023 opener against Australia on Sunday (Oct 8) in Chennai. With the man in the purple patch, Shubman Gill, getting diagnosed with dengue fever in the lead-up to the marquee event, he will sit out for a few days, the sources in the know revealed.

Ishan, who got picked to fill the void in middle order if and when required during the long tournament, has to deploy a different approach at the top as hosts India is ready to launch its CWC campaign.

Gill started showing dengue-like symptoms upon Team India’s arrival in Guwahati for their first CWC warm-up tie. After he informed team doctor Rizwan Khan (before India’s second practice match against the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram), Gill underwent tests. On Thursday evening, Gill was taken for further tests in Chennai, where it was confirmed that he had dengue fever.

Although the severity of the fever is still being assessed, as per the team doctor, Gill is not experiencing extreme weakness or discomfort.

"He's not feeling well, and the medical team is closely monitoring him. We are hopeful for his speedy recovery,” a team official told Cricbuzz on Friday morning.

Given it takes longer to recover from the dengue fever, with kidneys likely getting affected, Gill’s return timeline is not decided as of yet.

With Gill getting sidelined for a few days at least, likely missing the second game against Afghanistan as well, India would be using Ishan’s services at the top.

Playing at the top, Ishan scored his maiden double hundred against Bangladesh in Dhaka last year.

Even against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 clash, Ishan was the one who weathered the storm and stitched a handy stand with Hardik Pandya to bail India out of trouble.

His grit impressed everyone as selectors opted to pick him as one of the backups in the ODI World Cup squad.

India likely to play two spinners against Australia

With India playing their opener against the former five-time winners in Chennai, Rohit will play Ravi Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav as two specialist spinners, sitting out all-rounder Shardul Thakur and seamer Mohammed Shami.

While Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack, number one ODI bowler Mohammed Siraj will be paired alongside him.

India’s likely XI for the game against Australia

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

