ODI World Cup 2023: Returning Kane Williamson leads New Zealand to third consecutive win vs Bangladesh

Chennai, IndiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Oct 13, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

ODI World Cup 2023: Returning Kane Williamson leads New Zealand to third consecutive win vs Bangladesh Photograph:(Twitter)

New Zealand have continued their purple patch in the ongoing ODI World Cup after registering a third consecutive win in the tournament on Friday (Oct 13). Led by the returning skipper Kane Williamson (78) and Daryl Mitchell (unbeaten 89), the Blackcaps were at their fluent best as they chased down the 246-run target with 43 balls to spare at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On the other hand, Bangladesh have lost back-to-back matches having won their opening match against Afghanistan.

Williamson leads the charge

Tasked to chase 246, New Zealand did not have the best start to the match as they lost Rachin Ravindra (9) early in the first powerplay. However, returning skipper Williamson would then make an impressive showing with the bat after he joined Devon Conway (45). The pair would put on 80 runs for the second wicket before Shakib Al Hasan got the better of him.

Williamson and Daryl Mitchell would then take the initiative in their own hand as they stitched a partnership of 108 runs for the third wicket. While they both looked to have got the team home, concerns were raised in the camps of New Zealand as Williamson had to retire hurt. Before the fourth ball of the 39th over, Williamson called it a day on 78 to leave the field.

He was struck on the right thumb which saw him in excruciating pain and had to leave the field. He was struggling with a knee injury before the start of the World Cup and did not play in the opening two matches of the World Cup. New Zealand on the other hand already have Tim Southee on the treatment table due to a similar injury.

Ferguson runs riot for New Zealand

Earlier, Lockie Ferguson scalped three wickets to break the back of Bangladesh’s batting attack. Vice-captain Liton Das was dismissed on the first ball of the match for a golden duck while Mushfiqur Rahim (66) was the top scorer. There were a couple of wickets each for Trent Boult and Matt Henry as Bangladesh were reduced to 245/9.

New Zealand were next take on minnows Afghanistan on Wednesday (Oct 18) at the same venue in Chennai with an opportunity to register a fourth consecutive win. They will then take on India on Sunday (Oct 22) in a top battle against the hosts. Bangladesh will next take the field on hosts India in Pune on Thursday.

