/Duffy’s five-for triggers West Indies collapse as New Zealand seal Test series 2-0

New Zealand crushed West Indies by 323 runs after tea on Monday to win the third Test at Mount Maunganui and seal a 2-0 series victory, with Jacob Duffy's five-wicket haul proving crucial to the win. The hosts set a target of 462 and bowled out the tourists for 138, wrapping up the innings in just four overs after tea following a dramatic collapse either side of lunch. Duffy finished with 5-42, backed up by Ajaz Patel, who claimed 3-23, while opener Brandon King top-scored for West Indies with 67.

New Zealand's Devon Conway scored 227 and 100 in two innings, while captain Tom Latham scored 137 and 101 -- the first opening pair in first-class cricket history to score twin centuries in the same match -- to help set up the Black Caps' win.

The series began with a draw in Christchurch, before New Zealand won the second Test in Wellington.

On a cracked surface offering uneven movement and bounce, seamer Duffy and spinner Patel posed constant danger to both edges of the bat. West Indies collapsed from 87-0 to 112-8 either side of lunch. The visitors had started the day 43-0, with Brandon King on 37 and John Campbell on two.

King dominated early, hitting a flurry of cuts and drives and scoring 53 of the team's first 59 runs.

Initially, New Zealand captain Latham's fields lacked aggression on a pitch that looked increasingly difficult to bat on, but that changed after the drinks break. Duffy broke the opening stand at 87, King gloving a rising delivery to Glenn Phillips at gully for 67. Patel struck in the next over, removing Campbell for 16 after a rash attempt to slog down the ground. Phillips then took another good catch in the deep. Patel claimed another soon after, first-innings centurion Kavem Hodge falling for a duck with Rachin Ravindra taking a catch at silly square leg.

Hodge's preparation before the match was hampered by a series of poor throwdowns dished out by a coaching assistant, with head coach Daren Sammy stepping in.

Duffy then dismissed Alick Athanaze for two and Justin Greaves for nought in successive overs, leaving the West Indies reeling. Duffy struck again two overs later, with Alick Athanaze edging to keeper Tom Blundell for 2, before removing Justin Greaves for nought with an edge to Daryl Mitchell at slip. Duffy had Roston Chase caught off the gloves by Tom Latham at slip for five, capping a miserable series for the West Indies captain.

Chase scored just 42 runs at an average of seven in three matches, the second-worst figures for a skipper dismissed six or more times in a Test series.

Patel claimed Shai Hope's wicket for three from 78 balls after a controversial LBW review. Having not played a shot, the ball was deemed to be hitting Hope's foot on the full and going on to hit the stumps.

Glenn Phillips then took his first wicket of the match, bowling a hobbled Kemar Roach for four, who is nursing a hamstring strain.

Ravindra was introduced in the final session and snared Anderson Phillip's wicket with an LBW, before Duffy wrapped up the innings, bowling Jayden Seales.