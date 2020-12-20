NZ vs PAK: Cameraman captures Jupiter, Saturn in sky during second T20I

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Dec 20, 2020, 04.57 PM(IST)

NZ vs PAK: Cameraman captures Jupiter, Saturn in sky during second T20I Photograph:( Twitter )

During the 10th over of the Kiwis' innings, the camera person managed to get hold of the two planets in the night sky.

 

New Zealand are currently hosting Pakistan for a three-match T20I series. The hosts went on to seal the series by winning the second T20 at Seddon Park in Hamilton by 9 wickets.

However, the favourite highlight for many was when the cameraman captured Jupiter and Saturn during the second innings making it a talking point on social media. 

Pakistan chose to bat first but the decision backfired after Tim Southee dismantled the visitors' batting line-up and scalping four wickets. However, Hafeez's unbeaten 99 powered Pakistan to 163. 

In reply, Tim Seifert's 84 and skipper Williamson's 57 sealed the deal for the Kiwis to win by nine wickets. 

Williamson also got to his half-century celebrating the arrival of his new-born daughter. The duo took the team home in the 20th over of the innings.

New Zealand will host Pakistan for the third and final T20I of the series at the McLean Park, Napier on December 22. 

