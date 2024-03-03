NZ vs AUS: Lyon spins Australia to victory as Kiwis go down by 172 runs in 1st Test

Australia's men's cricket team romped to a comfortable 172-run win victory against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday (Mar 3) to take lead in the two-match Test series.

Despite making a comeback of sorts on the third day, courtesy of a composed innings from 24-year-old Rachin Ravindra, the Kiwis faltered on the fourth day as Nathan Lyon weaved magic with his fingers, accounting for six New Zealand scalps, whilst only conceding 65 runs in 26 overs.

The hosts resumed their second innings at 111/3, needing 258 runs to complete a record victory. With Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell at the crease, the Kiwis may have harboured the possibility of achieving the impossible.

New Zealand’s highest successful fourth-innings run chase remains the 324 they scored against Pakistan at Christchurch in 1994. Their highest at Basin Reserve was the 285 they scored to beat Sri Lanka last year.

The two batters started the day cautiously but as the pitch appeared to break a bit, Lyon came into the picture. The off-spinner claimed the wickets of Ravindra, Tom Blundell and Glenn Philips in two overs - effectively ending New Zealand's stoic resistance.

Mitchell did provide some rearguard action by holding onto the opposite end, as tightly as he could - scoring 38 off 130 balls before being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood.

Winning the moments

The Test match was a classic case of the winning team playing the big moments better. During the second innings, Australia were briefly put under the pump as Phillips took an impressive five-fer. Just when it looked like the visitors will post an under-par total, Lyon stepped up with the bat and top-scored with 41 to set a target of 369 for Zealand.

This was the second instance in his Test career that Lyon emerged as the top scorer for Australia in an innings. Meanwhile, it was Cameron Green's magnificent unbeaten 174 in the first innings that laid the foundation for Australia's victory.