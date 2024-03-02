AUS vs NZ, 1st Test: Nathan Lyon admits 'frustration' over Australia's collapse in second innings

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has agreed that his team's collapse in the second innings of the ongoing Test against New Zealand is a concern. Australia were bowled out for a paltry 164 on day 2 (March 2) and let go of the chance to bat hosts New Zealand out of the Test. Kiwi spinner Glenn Phillips was the one who ripped apart Aussie batting, taking a five-for despite the marginal experience in red-ball cricket prior to this Test.

"I'll never criticise our batters the way they go about it because they've been exceptional for a number of years now. But then you've got to give credit to the bowlers and this is my big thing. Bowlers are actually there to bowl good balls. And it's not always the batters' fault getting out and bowlers are allowed to come up with plans and execute and take wickets. No doubt there will be some frustration in there," Lyon said after the day's play.

Notably, it was Lyon who top scored with 41 as Australia set a target of 369 to Zealand. This is the second time in his Test career that Lyon was the top scorer for Australia in an innings.

The bowler also agreed that he has a task at his hand on day 3 for the Kiwis who have already wiped off 111 runs off the target for the loss of three wickets and need 258 runs more. Rachin Ravindra (56) and Daryl Mitchell (12) are at the crease for New Zealand.

"I'll continue to try and put some over spin on the ball and try and get the bounce and try and hit the stickers on the bat and challenge the guys' defence on the crease," said Lyon.