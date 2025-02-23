Spain international Jenni Hermoso said Saturday the ordeal sparked by the forcible kiss from disgraced former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales is finally "over".

A judge at Spain's High Court on Thursday found Rubiales guilty of sexual assault over the kiss and fined him 10,800 euros ($11,300), but spared him a prison sentence.

"After everything, this will create an important precedent in a social environment where there is still much to be done," said the player in a post on social media platform Instagram.

"I have my heart full with each of the people who have been, are, and will continue with me in this fight.

"And now, yes, it's over."

The phrase "it's over" was used by Hermoso and her team-mates in their fight for justice after the incident, which occurred after Spain won the women's World Cup in September 2023.

Rubiales initially refused to resign from his position as federation chief but eventually departed under immense global pressure.

On Friday, the footballer's lawyer, Angel Chavarria, told AFP that his intention was to appeal the sentence, with prosecutors having sought a prison term of two-and-a-half years for Rubiales.

Rubiales was also acquitted of coercion, for allegedly trying to pressure Hermoso into making a public statement that the kiss was consensual.

The 47-year-old also said after the verdict that he will appeal.

