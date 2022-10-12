'Novak Djokovic would love to play at Australian Open but...' - Tournament chief on Serbian's availability

Ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year, i.e. the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. His stance against the Covid-19 vaccination landed him in a deportation centre in Australia, prior to the tournament. The news spread like wildfire and resulted in Djokovic being sent back to his country, Serbia. The Serbian is banned from entering the country for three years, despite Russians and Belarusians being given the nod to take part in the tournament Down Under.

Ahead of the 2023 Australian Open, which is set to get underway on January 16, tournament chief Craig Tiley told The Age newspaper that Djokovic will be welcomed at the forthcoming mega event.

"What we're saying at this point is that Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation. And then we'll follow any instructions after that," said Tiley. "I did spend some time with Novak at the Laver Cup. We spoke generally. He said that he'd obviously love to come back to Australia but he knows it's going to be an ultimate decision for the federal government. He's accepted that position. It's a private matter between them," Tiley added.

In addition, Tiley confirmed that the Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to take part in the first major tournament of 2023, however, they will have to do so as independent players.

"The only difference will be that they cannot represent Russia, cannot represent the flag of Russia, cannot participate in any activity such as the anthem of Russia and have to play as independent players," said Tiley.

While it seems Djokovic might just have a chance to return to Australia for the big-ticket tournament, opposition politician Karen Andrews -- who was serving as the home affairs minister when the former world number one was deported early this year -- believes there should be no special treatment given to the Serbian.

"It would be a slap in the face for those people in Australia who did the right thing, got vaccinated, did everything they needed to do if all of a sudden Novak Djokovic is allowed back into the country simply because he is a high-ranking tennis player with many millions of dollars," Andrews said while speaking on Mornings.