Victor Wembanyama: Everything to know about the 'generational talent' who is set to light up NBA

Early this month, a plethora of NBA scouts and top decision-makers descended on Las Vegas to get a sneak peek into the future. The G League Ignite -- an NBA developmental team in Nevada -- hosted the French pro team Metropolitan 92 in the first of twin exhibition games. Scoot Henderson made heads turn with his performance, but a 7 feet 4-inch teenager named Victor Wembanyama caught the attention of talent scouts.

Wembanyama, the 18-year-old French professional basketballer representing Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, stands at 2.20 metres as a power forward for the Parisian side. He is regarded as one of the brightest talents going forward. In addition, he is touted to be the first pick in the 2023 NBA draft. He managed to increase the hype around him with his maiden appearance in the United States, scoring 37 points – comprising seven three-pointers from 11 attempts – along with belting five blocks.

Thus, Wembanyama's name continues to do the rounds in recent times. In late 2020, a video was posted on Youtube which displayed the young sensation's skills as he announced himself in the basketball fraternity. Given his height, use of the court and accuracy, it seems the teenager was always meant for the sport and possesses enough skills and talent to go the distance.

IT IS ALL IN THE BLOOD

Born in the Paris suburb of Le Chesney in 2004, Wembanyama's father, Felix, was a long jumper (6 feet 6 inches). Moreover, his mother, Elodie, is in excess of 6-feet and a former basketball player and coach. As mentioned above, it is not only his height which makes him a tempting prospect. With a wingspan recently measured at 8 feet, Wembanyama is a formidable shot-blocker and rim protector and a lethal perimeter shooter as well.

BIG NAMES SHOWERING HUGE WORDS OF PRAISE

Nicola Alberani, the sporting director of French club SIG Strasbourg, is already gaga over Wembanyama. "It’s another game when he’s on the court,” he said as per The Guardian. “You think you can shoot, that he’s not that close, but then in reality he is so long, you don’t realise how close he is. And when he passes the ball, you can’t contest any pass. He is like an added point guard. When he shoots, he’s always wide open, because nobody can get there.

“I become a basketball fan when I watch him play. He’s a unique package of everything. As long as he can stay healthy I really think he can be one of the best players that ever played the game."

'He's for sure a generational talent'

Kevin Durant has also joined in and recently told, as per si.com, "That type of talent and skill just puts a smile on your face if you play basketball. The evolution of the game has taken us this far. We got a 7'5" dude that's able to do everything on the court. It's inspiring to a lot of people." He added, "I heard a comment he said; somebody compared him to a few players in the league and he was like 'I think I'd do myself a disservice if I compared myself to one or two players. I'm going to take from everybody.' That's such a profound statement and made me a big fan of his."

LA Lakers' LeBron James lauded the youngster and said, "Everybody has been labeling this unicorn thing," James said. "Everybody has been a unicorn for the last two years, but he's more like an alien. I've never seen -- no one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is, but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor.

"... His ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot step-back jumpers out of the post, step-back 3s, catch-and-shoot 3s, block shots ... He's for sure a generational talent," he further asserted.