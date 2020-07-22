Novak Djokovic back in training after COVID-19 recovery ahead of US Open

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic has returned back to training after recovering from COVID-19. Boris Bosnjakovic, the head coach of Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, took to social media platform Instagram to post photographs of the Serbian ace going about his business along with Filip Krajinovic.

Djokovic was one of the several players who had tested positive for coronavirus during the ill-fated Adria tour. The 17-time Grand Slam winner was central to widespread criticism for the lack of social distancing measures during the course of the event.

The Serb apologized for his decision to hold the event while announcing that he along with his girlfriend had tested positive for the dreaded virus. While many supported him for what they saw as unfair criticism, others including the likes of Nick Kyrgios slammed Djokovic and other participants for their behavior.

