Nick Kyrgios reacts as Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19, posts video of tennis players partying after Adria Tour

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios reacted after world no. 1 Novak Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 after the completion of the first leg of much-talked-about Adria Tour, which took place in the Balkans last week.

Djokovic follows Boran Coric and Grigor Dimitrov, who were tested positive after taking part in the Serbian’s Adria Tour.

The tennis event was central to heavy criticism as crowds were allowed with no social distancing norms in place. Players were seen embracing at nets with ball kids in the court.

Kyrgios took to social media platform Twitter to post a series of tweets in reaction to Djokovic being tested positive for coronavirus.

As the news broke on social media, Kryrgios in his first tweet wrote: “Oh boy.” However, the Australian followed with another tweet where he posted a video in which the Djokovic and others are seen partying in a nightclub in Belgrade.

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid - 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ - this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020 ×

Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and Dimitrov were seen hitting a nightclub in Belgrade to celebrate the successful completion of the first leg of Adria Tour.

Kyrgios was one of the tennis stars to have raised his voice against the conduction of Adria Tour.

“Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE,” Kyrgios had earlier tweeted after Boran Coric tested positive for the dreaded virus.

🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE. https://t.co/SUdxfijkbK — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 22, 2020 ×

Kyrgios is also one of the players to have constantly questioned the motive behind scheduling the US Open later in the year.

Smh - people that live in the US of course are pushing the Open to go ahead 🤦🏽‍♂️ ‘Selfish’ I’ll get my hazmat suit ready for when I travel from Australia and then have to quarantine for 2 weeks on my return. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 16, 2020 ×

However, the latest results of elite players being tested COVID-19 positive, question remains whether the sport is ready to come back to life after a prolonged break.

