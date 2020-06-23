Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

In another major blow to the tennis world, Serbian ace Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus. Djokovic's results follow after Boran Coric and Grigor Dimitrov following the completion of the first leg of Adria Tour last week in the Balkans.

Novak Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19

Djokovic's test results follow after Coric and Dimitrov were tested positive for COVID-19 after the completion of Serbian's Adria Tour last week. While crowds were allowed in the event as tennis resumed, social distancing norms were hardly followed in the Tour with players embracing each other at the net and ball kids on the court. The Adria Tour was called off earlier.

ALSO READ: Tennis: Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour comes as warning for sporting world

Novak Djokovic's full statement:

While the likes of Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and Dimitrov were seen hitting a nightclub in Belgrade to celebrate the successful completion of the first leg of Adria Tour, a backlash from the tennis fraternity followed. Nick Kyrgios, Alize Cornet and Noah Rubin had slammed the Serbian to host an open tennis event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are really sorry, we tried our best to respect all measures, and we did respect all measures imposed by the governments of Serbia and Croatia. From our side, we did all we could but Grigor is unfortunately positive. At this moment we are organising all medical services to check all people who have been in contact with Grigor, they will all be tested,” said Djorde Djokovic had said.

With a mini outbreak of COVID-19 occurring in the tennis world following the Adria Tour, it remains to be seen whether it will affect the Grand Slams approaching in the tennis calendar.