Not Pandya, Pant or Rahul! Former NZ all-rounder backs India's star player as future captaincy candidate

Team India is set to play West Indies in three ODIs and five T20Is, in the Caribbean island, with the tour opener to take place on Friday (July 22). In Rohit Sharma's absence, Shikhar Dhawan will take charge of the ODI side whereas Hitman will reclaim his position during the five T20Is.

In the year 2022, India have had several captains such as Rohit, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah whereas Dhawan will also join the list, having already captained a second-stringed side during the Sri Lanka tour last year. Ahead of the WI series, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris feels Shreyas Iyer is also a future captaincy candidate provided he cashes in on his opportunities and gets rid of his short-ball struggles.

Styris agreed that the forthcoming WI tour can be a do-or-die condition for Iyer, who hasn't done anything extraordinary since his return in India colours after IPL 2022. The New Zealander also termed the star batter as a captaincy choice and told Sports 18, "One hundred percent, what I really like about Shreyas Iyer is the leadership quality that he possesses. I think he is a real possibility to be a captain as well for India. For that reason, I would like to see him in and even given more and more opportunities around this squad."