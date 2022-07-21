Pant or Karthik: Ricky Ponting names his choice for India's wicketkeeper's slot for 2022 T20 WC

Dinesh Karthik's splendid run in IPL 2022 revived his career as the veteran cricketer made a comeback into the national side during the India-South Africa home T20Is, in early June. Since then, Karthik has played some vital knocks versus the Proteas and during the series opener of the England T20Is, in Southampton.

Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, had a decent IPL 15 but failed miserably in the following SA T20Is. To date, he hasn't made big contributions in the shortest format, however, his heroics in India's recently-concluded England ODIs keeps him in the reckoning to be in the Men in Blue squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup (T20 WC), to be held in Australia later this year.

When Ricky Ponting -- coach of Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) -- was asked to name India's wicketkeeper for the eighth edition of T20 WC, he gave an interesting reply.

"We have seen what Rishabh is capable of in 50-over cricket and I know absolutely what he is capable of in the T20 game. Dinesh Karthik has had his best IPL ever just very recently ... and I would be trying to find every possible way to have both of those guys in my team. Rishabh to bat, in that three-four-five range, and have Dinesh and maybe Hardik Pandya... if you have those guys finishing for you, well that batting line-up looks very, very dangerous," Ponting shared his views on The ICC Review Show.