Shoaib Akhtar urges Rishabh Pant to lose weight, feels youngster can 'become a model & earn crores'

Rishabh Pant was one of the stars for Team India in their recently-concluded England tour. Pant started the tour by slamming a hundred in the one-off Test in Edgbaston. While he couldn't do much in the following T20Is and second and penultimate ODI, after not getting a chance to bat in the series opener, the swasbuckling left-hander scored his maiden 50-over ton to guide Rohit Sharma & Co. to a memorable 2-1 series win in the third and final ODI on July 17 (Sunday).

Pant came out to bat with India in deep trouble, in pursuit of 260 in the series decider in Manchester, and stitched a memorable 133-run stand with all-rounder Hardik Pandya (55-ball 71). While Hardik departed for a well-compiled knock, Pant ensured India's 2-1 series victory by remaining unbeaten on 125, off 113 balls. He also did a fine job behind the stumps throughout the tour to raise his stocks further at the highest level.

ALSO READ | 'Only he can stop himself now': Shoaib Akhtar heaps praise on Rishabh Pant after his stunning ton vs England

Thus, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar lauded Pant's growth and said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, "Rishabh Pant is a fearless cricketer. He has the cut shot, pull shot, reverse sweep, slog sweep and paddle sweep. He won the (Test) match in Australia, he won the match here (in England) and took India to a series victory single-handedly."

However, Akhtar wants Pant to focus on his fitness and lose some weight. The former pacer went onto add that he feels that the 24-year-old can become a model and earn crores by becoming fitter.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar shares advice for Hardik Pandya after India's successful white-ball series vs England

"He is a little overweight. I hope he takes care of that. Because the Indian market is big. He's good-looking. He can emerge as a model, earn in crores. Because whenever a person becomes a superstar in India, a lot of investment is made on them," the legendary Pakistan pacer added.

Pant won't be part of the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team's three ODIs versus West Indies, in the Caribbean island, but will join the T20I squad for the following five-match series versus the two-time winners.