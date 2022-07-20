Shoaib Akhtar shares advice for Hardik Pandya after India's successful white-ball series vs England

Shoaib Akhtar shares advice for Hardik Pandya after India-England series Photograph:( AFP )
Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar shared some advice for Hardik Pandya and also lauded him for his memorable run versus England. Here's what he said:
Hardik Pandya had a stellar run in Rohit Sharma-led India's successful white-ball series versus hosts England, which concluded on July 17 (Sunday) in Manchester. India won the three T20Is, 2-1, and also claimed the following three ODIs by the same margin to end a memorable tour of England.
Hardik impressed one and all with his all-round heroics throughout the white-ball leg, ending with the Player-of-the-Match in the opening T20I (for his maiden fifty and four-fer) and Player-of-the-Series in the ODIs, for his vital 55-ball 71 in the series finale and six scalps overall. Thus, the 28-year-old all-rounder remains in peak form ever since he made his return to competitive cricket since IPL 2022's commencement, where he led debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) to their maiden title.
Thus, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar shared some advice for Hardik and lauded him for his memorable run versus England. “I was happy to see Hardik Pandya perform as a bowler as he brings an incredible balance to the team. I am also delighted that he has become serious about his fitness. He got a good shock when he was out of the team for 1-2 years as he was a bit unfit casual," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.
“He seems to enjoy his life on the field. He should not enjoy much off the field as he is a rare talent. He is a great fielder, a great bowler, actually, he is a great addition to the pace battery. He outshone other bowlers and I would advice him to remain focused on his game," the former pacer asserted.
Hardik also achieved a rare feat in the third and final ODI versus Jos Buttler's England when he became only the fifth Indian to score a half-century and also account for four wickets in the same match. Thus, Akhtar opined on his batting and added, "He is a very good batter as he played very later and the number of compact shots that he has, I don’t have any doubt that he will become one of the best all-rounders in the world."
Hardik has been on a roll and will be eager to continue in a similar manner to guide India to their second title in the forthcoming T20 World Cup, in Australia.