Shoaib Akhtar shares advice for Hardik Pandya after India's successful white-ball series vs England

Hardik Pandya had a stellar run in Rohit Sharma-led India's successful white-ball series versus hosts England, which concluded on July 17 (Sunday) in Manchester. India won the three T20Is, 2-1, and also claimed the following three ODIs by the same margin to end a memorable tour of England.

Hardik impressed one and all with his all-round heroics throughout the white-ball leg, ending with the Player-of-the-Match in the opening T20I (for his maiden fifty and four-fer) and Player-of-the-Series in the ODIs, for his vital 55-ball 71 in the series finale and six scalps overall. Thus, the 28-year-old all-rounder remains in peak form ever since he made his return to competitive cricket since IPL 2022's commencement, where he led debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) to their maiden title.

Thus, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar shared some advice for Hardik and lauded him for his memorable run versus England. “I was happy to see Hardik Pandya perform as a bowler as he brings an incredible balance to the team. I am also delighted that he has become serious about his fitness. He got a good shock when he was out of the team for 1-2 years as he was a bit unfit casual," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.