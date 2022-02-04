No one expected Virat Kohli to resign as India's Test captain, reveals all-rounder Shardul Thakur

On January 15, Virat Kohli dropped a bomb by announcing his resignation as Team India's Test captain. This came as a huge shock to the entire cricketing fraternity. Kohli's decision came a day after India lost the three-match Test series versus Dean Elgar-led South Africa, in the rainbow nation.

The 33-year-old tweeted saying, "Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now. It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now."

Under Kohli, India became a more confident and aggressive force in home Tests and started winning more regularly in away series as well. During his tenure as the Test captain, India won their maiden Test series in Australia, earned an unassailable 2-1 lead over England in the incomplete five Tests in the United Kingdom in mid-2021, played the inaugural WTC final and ended as the No. 1 ranked side in the format for five successive years in the annual updates of the ICC Rankings. Following his resignation, all-rounder Shardul Thakur has now opened up on Kohli's decision.

“It was an emotional moment for everyone. No one expected that he would resign from Test captaincy," Thakur told Indian Express in a chat.

“We did well under his captaincy, especially overseas. Those series we lost overseas were close ones. The team was doing well under him and no one expected this. However, now that he has made his decision, everyone should respect it,” he added.

After Kohli's sudden resignation as the Test captain, the BCCI selectors have a tough job to name his successor. The contenders are Rohit Sharma (already the Test vice-captain and limited-overs skipper), KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. The selectors will have to take a call and finalise the next captain before India's upcoming two-match Test series versus Sri Lanka, at home, in February-March.