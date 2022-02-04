'Upto you all to judge my legacy' - Sourav Ganguly on his tenure as BCCI President

The former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly took over as the BCCI chief in late 2019, after India's ODI World Cup campaign. In September 2022, Ganguly is set to complete three years of his tenure. During his rein as the BCCI chief, a lot of things have transpired in Indian cricket.

Ganguly's tenure has been hit by the Covid-19 virus wreaking havoc in the cricketing calendar worldwide. While BCCI have managed to host the last two IPL seasons despite various Covid challenges, questions over Women's IPL's implementation at a bigger level and his recent fall-out with Virat Kohli have dented his image as the BCCI President of late.

During a recent interaction with Sportstar, the 49-year-old opined on his legacy as BCCI chief. "I don't think it's more challenging. What's my legacy? Well, I won't be able to tell it now. Let's see what happens. It is up to you all to judge my legacy, it is what it is. But it has been under tough circumstances due to Covid-19 over the last two years. The pandemic has wreaked havoc all over the world and we are fortunate that we could still manage to get a majority of cricket done," Ganguly told the portal in an interview.

For now, the Ganguly-led Indian cricket board is looking to smoothly host India's white-ball series versus West Indies, starting on February 6, following the various Covid cases cropping up in the Rohit Sharma-led Indian camp on Wednesday (February 2).

Recently, Ganguly also revealed that the group stage of IPL 2022 will be held in Maharashtra whereas a call on playoffs' venues will be taken later. Regarding Women's IPL, he told in the same portal, "The Women’s T20 Challenge will again be back this year in the month of May. Hopefully, in the future, we will be able to host a bigger women’s IPL once the number of women players goes up. But this year, the Women’s T20 Challenge will happen during the IPL playoffs."