IPL 2022: Maharashtra to host league stage, call on playoffs' venues not taken, says Sourav Ganguly

The mega auction for the IPL 2022 edition is just a few days away. All eyes are on the ten teams and how they will form their respective sides heading into the 15th edition. While the auction strategies are being laid down by all the ten teams, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the IPL 2022 season will take place in India itself.

Ahead of the mega auction, to be held in Bengaluru in mid-February, BCCI President Ganguly has stated that Maharastra will be conducting the league stage of the 15th edition whereas no final call has been made regarding the playoffs' venues.

"It will be held in India this year, until and unless COVID-19 hits the roof. As far as venues are concerned, we are looking at hosting the matches in Maharashtra – Mumbai, and Pune. We will take a call on the venues for the knockout stages later," Ganguly has told Sportstar.

In the last two years, i.e. the Covid-era, BCCI have had their fair struggles in hosting the cash-rich league smoothly. After more a five-month delay, the IPL 2020 edition took place in the UAE amid the bio-bubble restrictions. While the IPL 2021 season started in India, only the first half of the marquee event (i.e. 29 games) was held in the country before the second wave of the Covid-19 virus led to its indefinite postponement. Finally, the season was completed with the remainder of the games being held in the Middle East. BCCI will, thus, have their task cut-out to host the 15th season smoothly, without any fuss.

At present, Covid crisis has hit Team India ahead of their white-ball series, at home, versus West Indies. The ODIs get underway on February 6.