RCB has kept whopping amount aside for Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2022 mega auction, reveals Aakash Chopra

The IPL 2022 mega auction is just a few days away. The excitement among the ardent IPL fans is on another level as the mega auction returns after four long years. With the addition of two new more teams, in the form of Ahmedabad and Lucknow, all eyes are on how the new franchises will form their sides from scratch whereas it will be interesting to see how the eight old teams revamp and re-build after releasing some key players.

Among the non-retained players, the likes of David Warner, Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Devdutt Padikkal, etc. are set to go under the radar. Ahead of the mega auction, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has made a bold revelation, saying that Iyer is set to be the most expensive player and Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have kept a whopping amount aside for him.

Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel, “Shreyas Iyer could be a potential captain of KKR or RCB. I don't think Punjab would be looking at him."

He further opined, "Someone told me that RCB has kept 20cr (INR 200 million) for Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2022 Mega Auction. The most expensive player, to be very honest, is going to be Shreyas Iyer. In this list, the most expensive will be Iyer because Ishan Kishan is not there. If Ishan was there, there could've been a tug of war. Now, they will reserve money for Ishan and money will be splashed out for Iyer."

For the foreign players, Chopra added, “The three most expensive overseas players will be Rabada, and then one of Quinton de Kock or David Warner will be the most expensive overseas player as well. There's a good possibility."

It will be interesting to see if Iyer goes to the RCB camp. Under him, the Delhi franchise played their first-ever finale, in the 2020 season. He has amassed 2,375 in 87 games at a strike-rate of 123.96.