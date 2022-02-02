IPL 2022: Mega event to be held in India; franchises eager for BCCI to finalise venues - Report

The BCCI has had a tough time to host the last two IPL seasons. IPL 2020 was held entirely in the UAE whereas the IPL 2021 season took place in two halves, in India and the Middle East. While the 2020 edition was delayed by over five months due to the Covid-19 virus, the previous edition was also severely affected when at mid-way the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

The second half of IPL 14 finally took place in late 2021 in the UAE. Hence, all eyes are on the BCCI as to where they will host the 15th edition. Amid the current Covid-19 wave slowing down in the country and restrictions being lifted nationwide, BCCI is all but set to host the upcoming season in India.

A BCCI official, on the matter, confirmed that the league will 100% be held in the country. The official told the Indian Express, "It will be in India,” on being asked the burning question. On the other hand, the ten franchises have urged the board to finalise the venue of the league ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. For the unversed, the auction will be held in mid-February in Bengaluru.

Regarding the venus of IPL 2022, many reports suggested that BCCI have kept Maharashtra as an option for the league stages -- taking two or three venues into account -- along with Ahmedabad to host the playoffs.

Earlier, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah had stated that the board will leave 'no stone unturned' to host the entire forthcoming season in the country.

"I can tell you that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that IPL stays in India. The BCCI has not compromised on the health and safety of its stakeholders in the past and will concurrently work on Plan B since the COVID-19 situation with new variants remains fluid. The mega IPL Auction will take place on February 12-13th and we will lock in venues before that," BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier confirmed in a statement.