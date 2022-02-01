Ishan Kishan to Pat Cummins: Final list of players with highest base price of Rs 2 crore for IPL mega auction

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (February 01) announced the final list of 590 players who are set to go under the hammer at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. The IPL mega auction will be conducted in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 where some of the best players from across the globe will be up for grabs for the ten franchises.

The final list of 590 players consists of 370 Indians and 220 overseas stars. There are 228 capped players, 355 uncapped players and 7 players from associate nations who will be going under the hammer at the IPL mega auction this month. The players have been divided across seven different categories as per their base price.

The players who have opted for the highest base price of Rs 2 crore (INR 20 million) are in the top bracket followed by those in the brackets of Rs 1.5 crore (INR 15 million), Rs 1 crore (INR 10 million), Rs 75 lakh (INR 7.5 million), Rs 50 lakh (INR 5 million), Rs 40 lakh (INR 4 million) and Rs 20 lakh (INR 2 million).

While the uncapped players, who are yet to make their international debut, can opt for a maximum base price of Rs 40 lakh (INR 4 million), a capped player is free to put his name under any of the seven brackets. Some of the top players from around the world, including the ten marquee stars, have opted for the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.

The likes of former Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer, former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner, senior India spinner R Ashwin, South Africa's premier pacer Kagiso Rabada among others are part of the marquee set of ten players and are all under the base price of Rs 2 crore. India's explosive young wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan is not among marquee names but is one of the players to watch out for in the Rs 2 crore category.

Here is the complete list of 48 players with base price of Rs 2 crore (INR 20 million) at IPL mega auction:

Indians - Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami, Devdutt Padikkal, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik

Overseas - Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Matthew Wade, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Hazlewood, Mustafizur Rahman, Mark Wood, Imran Tahir, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Adam Zampa, Evin Lewis, Jofra Archer, James Vince, Marchant De Lange, Saqib Mahmood, Ashton Agar, Craig Overton, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Marsh



