No cricket in India in near future, says BCCI president Sourav  Ganguly

With sporting calendar completely wiped off by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a sense of uncertainty as to when live-action will resume in future. While big events like the Olympics, Wimbledon, among many others have been either postponed or cancelled, all eyes are on the two cricket tournaments – IPL 2020 and ICC T20 World Cup. Earlier, IPL 2020 was indefinitely postponed amid the coronavirus crisis, whereas a decision on T20 World Cup is still pending.

Speculations are rife that IPL could be staged ahead of T20 World Cup in August or September but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has clarified that there will be no cricket in India in near future while adding that he doesn’t believe in risking human lives for sport.

“The social reality of Germany and India are different, there will be no cricket in India in the near future. There are too many ifs and buts involved. More importantly, I don’t believe in sport when there is a risk to human life,” Ganguly told a leading daily on Tuesday.

Many former cricketers and experts have suggested the IPL 2020 to be held just before T20 World Cup as it will provide a perfect platform for cricketers to gain rhythm and match-fitness ahead of the showpiece event, which is scheduled to be held in October-November in Australia.

Even ICC CEO Manu Sawhney has said that the apex cricket body is in touch with experts and authorities as it continues to evaluate the situation surrounding COVID-19 pandemic.

“In relation to ICC events, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, we will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government. We will utilize all of the data and information available to us to ensure we can take responsible decisions around all competitions at an appropriate time that are in the best interests of our sport,” said ICC Chief Executive Sawhney.