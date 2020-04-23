Watch: Seven-year-old Pari Sharma leaves Michael Vaughan, Shai Hope and other top cricketers in awe with her batting skills

Seven-year-old Pari Sharma

As India continues to remain under lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, everyone has been restricted to go about their daily lives indoors. Sportspersons and fans have shared numerous videos of them training indoors or playing cricket in their hall space but one video of a seven-year-old Pari Sharma stood out as it received plaudits from top cricketers and coaches around the world. 

A video of seven-year-old Pari smashing some exquisite cover-drives went viral on social media platform Twitter as it grabbed the eyeballs of several current and former cricketers including the likes of Michael Vaughan, Shai Hope, Nasser Hussain, Mike Atherton, Alexandra Hartley. Even the current chief selector of Indian cricket team – Sunil Joshi – and head coach of the Indian Women’s cricket team – WV Raman – praised the youngster for her talent. 

“This is a great video!! For so many different reasons….,” wrote Nasser Hussain.

Michael Vaughan, on the other hand, wrote: “Have a look at this video.. Pari Sharma.. 7 yrs old.. Her movements are as good as it gets.”

Atherton, meanwhile, called Pari Sharma “exceptional”.

Alexandra Hartley wrote: “Does Pari Sharma do 1-1s?? Asking for a mate”

Windies batsman Shai Hope, for the budding cricketer, wrote: “When I grow up I want to be like Pari Sharma.”

Whereas Sunil Joshi wrote: “A seven year old cricketer! This is the best video I have seen months now. Lets  keep a close eye on this little girl. Way to go Pari!”

Commenting on Joshi’s tweet, head coach of Indian women’s team wrote: “The young kid has caught the chief selector's eye..80% of the work done..”

While entire India continues to combat the deadly COVID-19, such videos continue to put smiles to the face of not only sports fans but those who aren’t even cricket fanatics. 
 

