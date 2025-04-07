Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations to Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin after the NHL forward surpassed Wayne Gretzky's record for most goals scored with a single team.

In a letter sent to Ovechkin, Putin praised the athlete for his exceptional skill, dedication, and enduring impact on the sport of hockey. "You have achieved a tremendous milestone that has made history — a remarkable result of your talent, hard work, and determination," Putin wrote, according to Russian state media.

Ovechkin, who has long been vocal about his admiration for Putin, passed Gretzky's 894-goal mark with the same franchise — a feat that cements his legacy as one of the all-time greats in hockey history. He now trails only Gretzky in overall NHL career goals.

ALEX OVECHKIN IS THE GREATEST GOALSCORER IN NHL HISTORY! 🚨🚨🚨 #Gr8ness pic.twitter.com/NKef3VvNaJ — NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2025

The 38-year-old Russian forward has been a central figure in the Capitals’ success over the past two decades, including leading the team to a Stanley Cup title in 2018. His continued dominance has drawn praise not only from fans and fellow players but also from his home country’s highest office.

Ovechkin has previously faced criticism for his close ties to Putin, especially amid political tensions between Russia and the West. However, he has maintained that his focus remains on hockey and representing his country with pride.

As Ovechkin edges closer to breaking the all-time NHL goal record, the spotlight will continue to follow him — both for his on-ice achievements and his ties off the ice.

