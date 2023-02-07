NFL - Recently retired Tom Brady eyes joining Fox Sports as lead analyst

Recently-retired quarterback Tom Brady said on Monday he will make his highly-anticipated debut as a lead NFL analyst with Fox Sports in the fall of 2024. Speaking during an appearance on Fox Sports' "The Herd with Colin Cowherd", the seven-time Super Bowl champion said he will use the time off to focus on other aspects of his life before beginning preparations for his broadcasting career. "Decompression's really important," Brady said when asked if he needed downtime before stepping into the TV booth to begin his new role as a lead NFL analyst.

"You're on this kind of really crazy treadmill, hamster wheel for a long time, loving the moment and journey. At the same time, it's a daily fight.

"I have appreciation for so many people that are so committed every day to showing up, to put their max effort into their life and career. For me, I want to be great at what I do — talking, even last week, with the people at Fox Sports, and the leadership there, allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024, something that's great for me," he added.

The 45-year-old Brady, who announced his retirement from the NFL last week after 23 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, agreed last May to join Fox Sports when his age-defying playing career came to an end. Terms of Brady's deal with Fox Sports were never disclosed but media reports said he agreed to a 10-year contract worth $375 million.

There have been no shortage of players who went on to become football analysts after their NFL careers and Brady, whose intense preparation for games has been well-chronicled, wants to give himself every chance he can to succeed in his next role.

"I'll take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do, become great at thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don't rush into anything," said Brady. "One thing about my (NFL) career ... I wanted to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down, I think my biggest motivator was that.