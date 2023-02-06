Second-ranked Man City referred to independent commission for alleged breaches of PL finance rules

After Manchester City's bid to bring down Arsenal's Premier League lead to two points was was ruined by Harry Kane's record-breaking goal in Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 win over the champions, on Sunday (February 05), there is more trouble for the Erling Halaand-starrer club.

Man City have been referred to an independent commission over alleged breaches of Premier League finance rules. The development was confirmed by England's top-flight soccer league on Monday (February 06). It is to be noted that the breaches account from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign.

'City are alleged to have breached rules relating to the provision of accurate financial information'

The Premier League said in a statement, "City are alleged to have breached rules relating to the provision of accurate financial information. The members of the Commission will be appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel. The proceedings before the Commission will... be confidential and heard in private.The Premier League will be making no further comment in respect of this matter until further notice."

Speaking of Man City's latest outing, they faced Tottenham Hotspur with an aim to narrow down top-ranked Arsenal's lead but conceded a 1-0 win to Harry Kane & Co. courtesy the England captain's record-breaking strike. Scoring the solitary goal of the contest, Kane became the north London club's all-time top goal-scorer (267 strikes). Thus, he went past former great Jimmy Greaves who held the record for as many as 53 years (since 1970).