NFL: RB Le'Veon Bell admits using 'marijuana' before games, hits out at ex-Jets coach Adam Gase

Running Back Le'Veon Bell, in a staggering revelation on the "Steel Here" podcast, admitted to using marijuana before games. The former Pittsburgh Steelers player also lashed out at his New York jets coach Adam Gase and said that his offense confused the then Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

"Looking back on this, that's what I did," Bell said. "When I was playing football, I smoked, bro. Even before the games, I'd smoke and I'd go out there and run for 150, two (touchdowns)," said Bell.

The RB was also suspended in 2015 for two games by the NFL after police had found 3/4th of an ounce of marijuana in his car during a traffic check. Bell, playing for the Steelers at the time, was with is then teammate LeGarrette Blount.

Speaking on his 2019 stay in New York after missing the entire 2018 season due to a contract dispute, Bell said that he realised in the first week only that how much of a difference a coach could make.

"Bro, we get to New York, and that's when you instantly find out that head coaches make a huge difference," Bell said. "As soon as I get to New York I find that out like the first week …

"Bro, the team wasn't that great, don't get me wrong, but I feel like if Coach (Steelers coach Mike) Tomlin was coaching that team, we win nine games at least. It's to the point where (then-Jets quarterback) Sam Darnold don't even know like the actual line's protections because he's so confused about our offense because the coach is confusing him," said Bell.

Bell, now a free agent, also admitted that the whole contract thing while he was with Pittsburgh was 'petty.'

"I didn't want to leave Pittsburgh, because at the end of the day, that's where I was at," he said. "That's where I got drafted. Especially after going to different teams and seeing how it is, it's like when the team has their guy, you're their guy. I was Pittsburgh's guy.

"Now I see this thing like, bro, it was a little petty. … The guarantee stuff in the first time, I’m thinking: 'Damn, could I really have just ate (the money)? Yeah, I probably could’ve," said the RB who was drafted by the Steelers in 2013 NFL Draft.

