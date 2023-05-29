IPL 2023: AB de Villiers picks THIS young star as his favorite player in league over Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore player AB de Villiers has picked Rajasthan Royals batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal as his favorite player of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, de Villiers said, "Yashasvi Jaiswal for me and by a long margin for sure. He is a young player and has got all the shots in the book. He has a calm and composed temperament at the wicket and I love what he does, dominating the bowlers and always looks like he is in control."

On question of why not Shubman Gill - who is having a breakout season with Gujarat Titans, having scored 851 runs in 16 matches at an average of around 60 and a strike rate of 156, ABD said, "Shubman is a little bit older, I think Jaiswal's got a long way to go, and he has all the credentials to become a great."

Notably, Jaiswal, after making his debut in 2020 with Rajasthan Royals, Jaiswal has come of age in 2023, having scored 625 runs in 14 matches at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 163. The southpaw has also score one century and five fifties as well. Such has been his dominance that last year's Orange Cap holder and Royals' other opener Jos Buttler's failures have been entirely shadowed by Jaiswal.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, is batting on entirely different planet this season. Gill Gill is having a breakout year with the GT, having scored 851 runs in 16 matches at an average of 60.79 and a strike rate of 156. The swashbuckling batsman has also hit four fifties to go with his three hundreds and has a high score of 129.

Jaiswal, however, has become matured in his approach season by season and in the current one, he has ensured that once there's a start, he doesn't let it go and turns it into a big innings.

