NFL: New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers signs reworked contract with reduced salary for next two seasons

On Wednesday (July 26), New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed a revised contract where he voluntarily deducted his package, by approximately $35 million over the next two seasons, as per a source. Rodgers, 39, signed on the dotted lines for a two-year deal, i.e. a $75 million contract that is fully guaranteed. As he was touted to make close to $110 million in guarantees on his previous contract, this is a substantial pay cut. It will, however, provide financial flexibility for the organization till 2025.

As quoted by ESPN, Rodgers said, "The team gave up significant pieces for it to be just a one-year deal. I'm aware of that. ... Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I'm having a blast, so I really don't see this as a one-year-and-done thing." Reflecting on his switch from Green Bay, the 39-year-old opined, "We've all turned the page. It's a new chapter. I think it's going to be exciting for Green Bay, moving on. It's definitely been really fun for me out here."

On the other hand, Jets' coach Robert Saleh said, "I mean, the guy glows in the dark. He's a pretty damn good quarterback." It is to be noted that Rodgers will get a whopping $35 million roster bonus in four days, in addition to a $1.8 million salary. In 2024, his salary will be $38.2 million.

Rodgers is looking forward to a new challenge at 40. He stated that has embraced the attention and also elevated the play of the offense. "Change can be difficult, for sure, especially when it's that drastic -- 18 years in one spot. If you can lean into it and embrace it, there are some really beautiful things on the other side."

The veteran is adamant to stretch his career and is doing everything possible for that. He has focused on his diet and training regimen in recent years for this purpose.

"Obviously, Tom [Brady] set the standard playing at 45, which is crazy, but less crazy when you start to get closer to that because you still love the game, and you want to be there doing it. If you take care of yourself the right way, you put yourself in a position to at least entertain that thought," Rodgers added.

Given Rodgers was hell-bent on playing for the Jets, as he willingly reduced his salary, and he is also striving hard in training and focusing on his diet plans, expect a good run for him in the New York Jets.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE