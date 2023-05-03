NFL: Aaron Rodgers absolutely enjoying being with New York Jets, says 'it's been a dream'

Aaron Rodgers, the newest quarterback in New York Jets, is having a blast with his new franchise and says 'It's been a dream.' Notably, it has just been a week since Rodgers' long-awaited transfer to the Jets from the Green Bay Packers - the team with which the QB spent 18 years - took place.

Rodgers, appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, said, "I am having an absolute blast. It's been so fun," Rodgers said. "It's been great. Everything is new. It's like the first day of school every single day. There are new people to meet and got to figure out your routine," said Rodgers.

"I'm just pinching myself a lot of days. I can't believe it's real sometimes. So it's been a dream for sure," added the QB.

Rodgers also said that he's loving meeting his new teammates and totally enjoyed the playoff games of the Knicks and Rangers, both.

"I think everybody's excited to have me here. It's been fun to get to know the guys and start working on my cadence and just kind of ease into it all," he said

Speaking on the sports culture of the Big Apple, Rodgers admitted that he'll be in good graces as long as he's winning. "New York is a great sports city. They expect winning as well, so as long as you're winning, you're gonna be in good graces, which we expect to," said the Jets QB.

Among the teammates who have impressed Rodgers in his time at the Jets so far is Garrett Wilson.

"He's a talented guy. I threw him a pass today and just kind of turned and was like, 'Wow.' His ability to kind of get in out of his brakes, there's another No. 17 I played with for a long time who does it better than anybody," Rodgers said. "But the explosiveness in and out of the breaks to No. 17 here is pretty similar." Notably, Wilson is the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE