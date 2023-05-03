NBA Playoffs 2023: Lakers beat Warriors in Game 1 of Western Conference semifinals

The Los Angeles Lakers started off the 2023 NBA Western Conference semifinals with a win against the Golden State Warriors, beating them 117-112 to take a 1-0 lead in the seven-game series.

Both the teams have had a rough road so far in the playoffs with the Warriors winning the Round 1 series 4-3 against the Sacramento Kings while the Lakers entered the playoffs only after winning the 2023 NBA Play-in tournament.

As for the Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, it was in balance throughout the four quarters with the Warriors taking a two-point first quarter lead by outscoring the Lakers 31-29.

The Showtime Lakers hit back resoundingly in the second quarter, edging past the Warriors 36-33. The box score read 66-65 at the half-time in Los Angeles' favour and they kept on the pressure going into the third quarter as well.

Los Angeles took a decisive lead of seven points in the first quarter after the half-time as they outscored Golden State 31-24. With a eight-point deficit staring them in the face, the Warriors put in all their energy in the final 12 minutes and outscored the Lakers 24-21 but it wasn't suffice to win the game.

As for the individual performance, Lakers center Anthony Davis had a monster game as he dropped 30 points and caught 23 rebounds along with five assists. Los Angeles star LeBron James also had a double-double, scoring 22 points and 11 rebounds apart from four assists. Apart from them, D'Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroder scored 19 apiece.

For the Warriors, Stephen Curry, the Game 7 Round 1 hero against the Kings, top scored with 27 points while Klay Thompson dropped 25. Kevin Looney had a double-double of 10 points and 23 rebounds. Jordan Poole also dropped 21 points but all these efforts went in vain with the Lakers winning the game.

