Newcastle United confirm Sandro Tonali's ban, reveal Italian's return date

Premier League club Newcastle United have finally confirmed Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban from football, starting this weekend's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The club issued a statement, reiterating the ruling by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

The club said it received information regarding Tonali's future on Friday (Oct 27) stating that FIFA had given its assent to the worldwide ban.

"Sandro Tonali has been banned from competitive football for ten months, as effective from Friday, 27th October 2023, following illegal betting charges by the Italian Football Federation," read the statement.

"On the evening of Friday, 27th October, Newcastle United received confirmation that FIFA has endorsed FIGC's sanction to be applied worldwide, meaning Sandro will be eligible to return to competitive football from Tuesday, 27th August 2024."

Tonali is reported to have cooperated with the investigation which has seen his ban reduced. According to Italian betting rules, he would have faced a suspension of three years had he not cooperated with the investigation.

As part of the deal, eight months of his overall 18-month ban will be commuted if he participates in a "therapeutic plan and educational programme in Italy consisting of 16 commitments".

Headache for Newcastle

Prior to Newcastle confirming the ban, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said he was optimistic to have Tonali in the squad for the match against Wolves.

"Yes, I think there's a high chance again that he could be available for us. I still think there are a few things that have to happen before the ban is imposed, so let's see," said Howe at the time.

Tonali's ban has come as a shocker to the Geordies after the club secured the Italian's services earlier this year, in a record $70 million deal from AC Milan. The club is competing on all fronts this season, including the Champions League and Tonali's loss is expected to hurt the team's chances.

With the winter transfer window still months away, Howe and co. will have to dig deep to stay in contention for the top-4 spot as well as progress into the Champions League knockout stage.

