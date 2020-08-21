National Sports Awards 2020 announced: Here's full list of awardees

Aug 21, 2020

National Sports Awards 2020 announced: Here's full list of awardees Photograph:( Agencies )

​​​​​​The Indian Sports Ministry on Friday announced the list of athletes who will be conferred with the National Sports Awards as they decided against bestowing the Arjuna award on former Khel Ratna winners Sakshi Malik and Mirabai Chanu, cutting the list to 27 but agreed to as many as five names for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award – country’s highest sporting honour.

 

The decision to include the names of Mirabai and Sakshi raised a few eyebrows as they had already won the Khel Ratna previously. Last week, the Justice (retd) Mukundakam Sharma-led selection panel had recommended 29 names for the Arjuna Award to the Sports Ministry.

The five Khel Ratna winners for the year 2020 would be star cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Paralympic gold-winner Mariyappan Thangavelu, TT player Manika Batra, and women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal, the ministry confirmed in a formal press release.

In a first, the awards will be held virtually on August 29, the National Sports Day, instead of the Rashtrapati Bhavan this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  1. RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA AWARD

 

S. No.

Name of the Sportsperson

Discipline
  1.  

Shri Rohit Sharma

Cricket
  1.  

Shri Mariyappan T.

Para Athletics
  1.  

Ms. Manika Batra

Table Tennis
  1.  

Ms. Vinesh

Wrestling
  1.  

Ms. Rani

Hockey

 

  1. DRONACHARYA AWARD

 

  1. Life- Time Category

S. No.

Name of the Coach

Discipline
  1.  

Shri Dharmendra Tiwary

Archery
  1.  

Shri Purushotham Rai

Athletics
  1.  

Shri Shiv Singh

Boxing
  1.  

Shri Romesh Pathania

Hockey
  1.  

Shri Krishan Kumar Hooda

Kabaddi
  1.  

Shri Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar

Para Powerlifting
  1.  

Shri Naresh Kumar

Tennis
  1.  

Shri Om Parkash Dahiya

Wrestling

B. Regular Category

S. No.

Name of the Coach

Discipline
  1.  

Shri Jude Felix Sebastian

Hockey
  1.  

Shri Yogesh Malviya

Mallakhamb
  1.  

Shri Jaspal Rana

Shooting
  1.  

Shri Kuldeep Kumar Handoo

Wushu
  1.  

Shri Gaurav Khanna

Para Badminton
  1. ARJUNA AWARD

 

S. No.

Name of the Sportsperson (Shri)

Discipline
  1.  

Shri Atanu Das

Archery
  1.  

Ms. Dutee Chand

Athletics
  1.  

Shri Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy

Badminton
  1.  

Shri Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty

Badminton
  1.  

Shri Vishesh Bhriguvanshi

Basketball
  1.  

Subedar Manish Kaushik

Boxing
  1.  

Ms. Lovlina Borgohain

Boxing
  1.  

Shri Ishant Sharma

Cricket
  1.  

Ms. Deepti Sharma

Cricket
  1.  

Shri Sawant Ajay Anant

Equestrian
  1.  

Shri Sandesh Jhingan

Football
  1.  

Ms. Aditi Ashok

Golf
  1.  

Shri Akashdeep Singh

Hockey
  1.  

Ms. Deepika

Hockey
  1.  

Shri Deepak

Kabaddi
  1.  

Shri Kale Sarika Sudhakar

Kho Kho
  1.  

Shri Dattu Baban Bhokanal

Rowing
  1.  

Ms. Manu Bhaker

Shooting
  1.  

Shri Saurabh Chaudhary

Shooting
  1.  

Ms. Madhurika Suhas Patkar

Table Tennis
  1.  

Shri Divij Sharan

Tennis
  1.  

Shri Shiva Keshavan

Winter Sports
  1.  

Ms. Divya Kakran

Wrestling
  1.  

Shri Rahul Aware

Wrestling
  1.  

Shri Suyash Narayan Jadhav

Para Swimming
  1.  

Shri Sandeep

Para Athletics
  1.  

Shri Manish Narwal    

Para Shooting

4. DHYAN CHAND AWARD

S. No.

Name of the Sportsperson

Discipline
  1.  

Shri Kuldip Singh Bhullar

Athletics
  1.  

Ms. Jincy Philips

Athletics
  1.  

Shri Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe

Badminton
  1.  

Ms. Trupti Murgunde

Badminton
  1.  

Ms. N. Usha

Boxing
  1.  

Shri Lakha Singh

Boxing
  1.  

Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu

Football
  1.  

Shri Ajit Singh

Hockey
  1.  

Shri Manpreet Singh

Kabaddi
  1.  

Shri J. Ranjith Kumar

Para Athletics
  1.  

Shri Satyaprakash Tiwari

Para Badminton
  1.  

Shri Manjeet Singh         

Rowing
  1.  

Late Shri Sachin Nag

Swimming
  1.  

Shri Nandan P Bal

Tennis
  1.  

Shri Netarpal Hooda

Wrestling

 

5. TENZING NORGAY NATIONAL ADVENTURE AWARDS 2019

S. No.

Name of the Sportsperson

Category
  1.  

Ms. Anita Devi

Land Adventure
  1.  

Col. Sarfraz Singh

Land Adventure
  1.  

Shri Taka Tamut

Land Adventure
  1.  

Shri Narender Singh

Land Adventure
  1.  

Shri Keval Hiren Kakka

Land Adventure
  1.  

Shri Satendra Singh

Water Adventure
  1.  

Shri Gajanand Yadava

Air Adventure
  1.  

Late Shri Magan Bissa

Life Time Achievement

 

6. MAULANA ABUL KALAM AZAD (MAKA) TROPHY

1.

Panjab University, Chandigarh

 

7. RASHTRIYA KHEL PROTSAHAN PURUSKAR

S. No.

Category

Entity recommended for Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, 2020

1.

Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent
  1. Lakshya Institute
  2. Army Sports Institute

2.

Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd.

3.

Employment of sportspersons and sports welfare measures

Air Force Sports Control Board

4.

Sports for Development

 

International Institute of Sports Management (IISM)
