National Sports Awards 2020 announced: Here's full list of awardees Photograph:( Agencies )
The Indian Sports Ministry on Friday announced the list of athletes who will be conferred with the National Sports Awards as they decided against bestowing the Arjuna award on former Khel Ratna winners Sakshi Malik and Mirabai Chanu, cutting the list to 27 but agreed to as many as five names for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award – country’s highest sporting honour.
The decision to include the names of Mirabai and Sakshi raised a few eyebrows as they had already won the Khel Ratna previously. Last week, the Justice (retd) Mukundakam Sharma-led selection panel had recommended 29 names for the Arjuna Award to the Sports Ministry.
The five Khel Ratna winners for the year 2020 would be star cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Paralympic gold-winner Mariyappan Thangavelu, TT player Manika Batra, and women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal, the ministry confirmed in a formal press release.
In a first, the awards will be held virtually on August 29, the National Sports Day, instead of the Rashtrapati Bhavan this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Sportsperson
|
Discipline
|
|
Shri Rohit Sharma
|
Cricket
|
|
Shri Mariyappan T.
|
Para Athletics
|
|
Ms. Manika Batra
|
Table Tennis
|
|
Ms. Vinesh
|
Wrestling
|
|
Ms. Rani
|
Hockey
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Coach
|
Discipline
|
|
Shri Dharmendra Tiwary
|
Archery
|
|
Shri Purushotham Rai
|
Athletics
|
|
Shri Shiv Singh
|
Boxing
|
|
Shri Romesh Pathania
|
Hockey
|
|
Shri Krishan Kumar Hooda
|
Kabaddi
|
|
Shri Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar
|
Para Powerlifting
|
|
Shri Naresh Kumar
|
Tennis
|
|
Shri Om Parkash Dahiya
|
Wrestling
B. Regular Category
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Coach
|
Discipline
|
|
Shri Jude Felix Sebastian
|
Hockey
|
|
Shri Yogesh Malviya
|
Mallakhamb
|
|
Shri Jaspal Rana
|
Shooting
|
|
Shri Kuldeep Kumar Handoo
|
Wushu
|
|
Shri Gaurav Khanna
|
Para Badminton
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Sportsperson (Shri)
|
Discipline
|
|
Shri Atanu Das
|
Archery
|
|
Ms. Dutee Chand
|
Athletics
|
|
Shri Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy
|
Badminton
|
|
Shri Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty
|
Badminton
|
|
Shri Vishesh Bhriguvanshi
|
Basketball
|
|
Subedar Manish Kaushik
|
Boxing
|
|
Ms. Lovlina Borgohain
|
Boxing
|
|
Shri Ishant Sharma
|
Cricket
|
|
Ms. Deepti Sharma
|
Cricket
|
|
Shri Sawant Ajay Anant
|
Equestrian
|
|
Shri Sandesh Jhingan
|
Football
|
|
Ms. Aditi Ashok
|
Golf
|
|
Shri Akashdeep Singh
|
Hockey
|
|
Ms. Deepika
|
Hockey
|
|
Shri Deepak
|
Kabaddi
|
|
Shri Kale Sarika Sudhakar
|
Kho Kho
|
|
Shri Dattu Baban Bhokanal
|
Rowing
|
|
Ms. Manu Bhaker
|
Shooting
|
|
Shri Saurabh Chaudhary
|
Shooting
|
|
Ms. Madhurika Suhas Patkar
|
Table Tennis
|
|
Shri Divij Sharan
|
Tennis
|
|
Shri Shiva Keshavan
|
Winter Sports
|
|
Ms. Divya Kakran
|
Wrestling
|
|
Shri Rahul Aware
|
Wrestling
|
|
Shri Suyash Narayan Jadhav
|
Para Swimming
|
|
Shri Sandeep
|
Para Athletics
|
|
Shri Manish Narwal
|
Para Shooting
4. DHYAN CHAND AWARD
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Sportsperson
|
Discipline
|
|
Shri Kuldip Singh Bhullar
|
Athletics
|
|
Ms. Jincy Philips
|
Athletics
|
|
Shri Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe
|
Badminton
|
|
Ms. Trupti Murgunde
|
Badminton
|
|
Ms. N. Usha
|
Boxing
|
|
Shri Lakha Singh
|
Boxing
|
|
Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu
|
Football
|
|
Shri Ajit Singh
|
Hockey
|
|
Shri Manpreet Singh
|
Kabaddi
|
|
Shri J. Ranjith Kumar
|
Para Athletics
|
|
Shri Satyaprakash Tiwari
|
Para Badminton
|
|
Shri Manjeet Singh
|
Rowing
|
|
Late Shri Sachin Nag
|
Swimming
|
|
Shri Nandan P Bal
|
Tennis
|
|
Shri Netarpal Hooda
|
Wrestling
5. TENZING NORGAY NATIONAL ADVENTURE AWARDS 2019
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Sportsperson
|
Category
|
|
Ms. Anita Devi
|
Land Adventure
|
|
Col. Sarfraz Singh
|
Land Adventure
|
|
Shri Taka Tamut
|
Land Adventure
|
|
Shri Narender Singh
|
Land Adventure
|
|
Shri Keval Hiren Kakka
|
Land Adventure
|
|
Shri Satendra Singh
|
Water Adventure
|
|
Shri Gajanand Yadava
|
Air Adventure
|
|
Late Shri Magan Bissa
|
Life Time Achievement
6. MAULANA ABUL KALAM AZAD (MAKA) TROPHY
|
1.
|
Panjab University, Chandigarh
7. RASHTRIYA KHEL PROTSAHAN PURUSKAR
|
S. No.
|
Category
|
Entity recommended for Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, 2020
|
1.
|
Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent
|
|
2.
|
Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility
|
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd.
|
3.
|
Employment of sportspersons and sports welfare measures
|
Air Force Sports Control Board
|
4.
|
Sports for Development
|
International Institute of Sports Management (IISM)