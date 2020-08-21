National Sports Awards 2020 announced: Here's full list of awardees

​​​​​​The Indian Sports Ministry on Friday announced the list of athletes who will be conferred with the National Sports Awards as they decided against bestowing the Arjuna award on former Khel Ratna winners Sakshi Malik and Mirabai Chanu, cutting the list to 27 but agreed to as many as five names for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award – country’s highest sporting honour.

The decision to include the names of Mirabai and Sakshi raised a few eyebrows as they had already won the Khel Ratna previously. Last week, the Justice (retd) Mukundakam Sharma-led selection panel had recommended 29 names for the Arjuna Award to the Sports Ministry.

The five Khel Ratna winners for the year 2020 would be star cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Paralympic gold-winner Mariyappan Thangavelu, TT player Manika Batra, and women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal, the ministry confirmed in a formal press release.

In a first, the awards will be held virtually on August 29, the National Sports Day, instead of the Rashtrapati Bhavan this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA AWARD

S. No. Name of the Sportsperson Discipline Shri Rohit Sharma Cricket Shri Mariyappan T. Para Athletics Ms. Manika Batra Table Tennis Ms. Vinesh Wrestling Ms. Rani Hockey

DRONACHARYA AWARD

Life- Time Category

S. No. Name of the Coach Discipline Shri Dharmendra Tiwary Archery Shri Purushotham Rai Athletics Shri Shiv Singh Boxing Shri Romesh Pathania Hockey Shri Krishan Kumar Hooda Kabaddi Shri Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar Para Powerlifting Shri Naresh Kumar Tennis Shri Om Parkash Dahiya Wrestling

B. Regular Category

S. No. Name of the Coach Discipline Shri Jude Felix Sebastian Hockey Shri Yogesh Malviya Mallakhamb Shri Jaspal Rana Shooting Shri Kuldeep Kumar Handoo Wushu Shri Gaurav Khanna Para Badminton

ARJUNA AWARD

S. No. Name of the Sportsperson (Shri) Discipline Shri Atanu Das Archery Ms. Dutee Chand Athletics Shri Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy Badminton Shri Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty Badminton Shri Vishesh Bhriguvanshi Basketball Subedar Manish Kaushik Boxing Ms. Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Shri Ishant Sharma Cricket Ms. Deepti Sharma Cricket Shri Sawant Ajay Anant Equestrian Shri Sandesh Jhingan Football Ms. Aditi Ashok Golf Shri Akashdeep Singh Hockey Ms. Deepika Hockey Shri Deepak Kabaddi Shri Kale Sarika Sudhakar Kho Kho Shri Dattu Baban Bhokanal Rowing Ms. Manu Bhaker Shooting Shri Saurabh Chaudhary Shooting Ms. Madhurika Suhas Patkar Table Tennis Shri Divij Sharan Tennis Shri Shiva Keshavan Winter Sports Ms. Divya Kakran Wrestling Shri Rahul Aware Wrestling Shri Suyash Narayan Jadhav Para Swimming Shri Sandeep Para Athletics Shri Manish Narwal Para Shooting

4. DHYAN CHAND AWARD

S. No. Name of the Sportsperson Discipline Shri Kuldip Singh Bhullar Athletics Ms. Jincy Philips Athletics Shri Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe Badminton Ms. Trupti Murgunde Badminton Ms. N. Usha Boxing Shri Lakha Singh Boxing Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu Football Shri Ajit Singh Hockey Shri Manpreet Singh Kabaddi Shri J. Ranjith Kumar Para Athletics Shri Satyaprakash Tiwari Para Badminton Shri Manjeet Singh Rowing Late Shri Sachin Nag Swimming Shri Nandan P Bal Tennis Shri Netarpal Hooda Wrestling

5. TENZING NORGAY NATIONAL ADVENTURE AWARDS 2019

S. No. Name of the Sportsperson Category Ms. Anita Devi Land Adventure Col. Sarfraz Singh Land Adventure Shri Taka Tamut Land Adventure Shri Narender Singh Land Adventure Shri Keval Hiren Kakka Land Adventure Shri Satendra Singh Water Adventure Shri Gajanand Yadava Air Adventure Late Shri Magan Bissa Life Time Achievement

6. MAULANA ABUL KALAM AZAD (MAKA) TROPHY

1. Panjab University, Chandigarh

7. RASHTRIYA KHEL PROTSAHAN PURUSKAR