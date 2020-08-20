MS Dhoni shares heartfelt letter penned by PM Narendra Modi after retirement call

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday took to social media platform Twitter to share a heartfelt letter written by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the former Indian captain announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on August 15, 2020.

“An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes,” Dhoni tweeted on Thursday in what was his first tweet since February 14, 2020.

While the entire nation was coming to terms that Dhoni, India’s most successful captain, won’t be seen playing in the Blue jersey again, PM Modi penned a heartfelt letter to the iconic wicketkeeper-batsman.

PM Modi congratulated Dhoni for a terrific and trophy-laden career while thanking him for his incredible contribution to India. He then recalled some of the most iconic moments of Dhoni’s career, especially the 2011 World Cup final and 2007 World T20 while lauding him for inspiring many to work towards their dreams. Finally, PM Modi wished Dhoni the very best his future endeavours.

Dhoni officially called it quits from international cricket as India celebrated its 74th Independence Day. The two-time World Cup-winning captain took to Instagram to share an emotional video which covered his entire cricketing journey with the Men in Blue.

"Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support thorughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as retired" - Dhoni captioned the video on his Instagram handle.

Dhoni scored 4876 runs in Test cricket (90 matches) at an average of 38.09 with six centuries and 33 half-centuries but it was the shorter formats of the game where the world witnessed the best of his talent.

In 350 ODIs, Dhoni smashed 10,773 runs at an incredible average of 50.57 with 10 tons and 73 half-centuries to his name. In 98 T20Is, he hammered 1617 runs at a strike-rate of 126.13 in what has been a dream ride for Dhoni and Team India.

Dhoni will be seen playing for Chennai Supers Kings in IPL 2020 starting September 19 in the UAE.