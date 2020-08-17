MS Dhoni and I hugged and cried a lot after announcing retirement: Suresh Raina

Both MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina on Saturday announced their retirement from all forms of international cricket – a decision that came as a massive surprise to the cricket fraternity. While it was Dhoni, who called it quits from the gentlemen’s game first, Raina – one of Dhoni’s most trusted personnel – followed the footsteps of the former Indian captain.

Raina has now revealed what went through behind the scenes before and after the duo hanged their boots from international cricket. Interestingly, Raina and Dhoni have not shared just the Indian dressing room but has been a part of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings for long.

Raina said that he knew Dhoni would announce his retirement after reaching Chennai and hence, he was ready with his call as well. The southpaw further revealed that after announcing retirement, they both hugged and cried a lot and partied in the night.

“I knew Dhoni would announce his retirement upon reaching Chennai, so I was ready. I, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma reached Ranchi on 14th with the chartered plane, and picked up Mahi bhai and Monu Singh,” Raina told Dainik Jagran.

“After announcing our retirement, we hugged and cried a lot. I, Piyush, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Karn sat together after that, talked about our careers and our relationship. We partied during the night,” Raina added.

The former Indian cricketer said that they both had decided to announce their retirement on August 15 as it was 73 years since India attained Independence. Notably, Dhoni’s jersey was 7 while Raina donned no. three and the duo decided it was a good occasion to call it quits.

"Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," Dhoni posted on Instagram.

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!" tweeted Raina.

The duo won’t be seen in Indian jersey anymore but will continue to entertain cricket lovers in IPL.

