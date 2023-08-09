My ODI numbers are quite poor: Suryakumar admits to 50-over struggles after blistering 83 in 3rd T20I vs WI

After keeping India's hopes alive in the five-match T20Is with a blistering 83 in the third game, in Guyana on Tuesday (August 08), Suryakumar Yadav admitted to his ODI struggles. While the swashbuckling right-hander has been in top form in the shortest format of the game since his international debut, the same cannot be said about his ODI numbers. In 26 ODIs, Surya averages a poor 24.33 having managed only 511 runs with two fifties.

'ODIs one of the most challenging formats for me'

Following Hardik Pandya-led India's easy win in the third T20I versus West Indies, Player-of-the-Match Surya said, "We've played so much T20 cricket now, that we have become habituated to it. We don't play as much one-day cricket anymore. That's one of the most challenging formats for me, because you need to have different gears. If too many wickets fall early on, you need to start off with a Test cricket-like approach. Then you go at run-a-ball and then take the T20 approach."

"Right now, I'm trying to apply what the team management has told me about ODI cricket. I'm trying to take my time and do what the team requires of me. I'll try to keep the faith that the team has shown in me. In T20 cricket, we know what to do because we play so much of it. You just need to go and express your game," the Mumbai Indians (MI) batter stated.

Revealing the pep talk with regular captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, SKY opined, "Rohit and Rahul bhai have told me - this is not a format that you play a lot, you need to practice a bit on what can be done for the team. We want you to play 45 to 50 balls. That's the sign from the team management, now that's on me how I want to play my game if I'm batting in the last 15-18 overs. Now, that's in my hand how to make use of this opportunity. I need to bat as per the team requirement."

"I think he is very clear in his mind," Suryakumar said on Tilak. "Most importantly, he knows his game very well, what he wants to do when he comes into bat and today as well he was very clear. Mentally he is very strong and that's the most important thing when you come to the Indian dressing room and play at this level," he added.

In KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's absence, Surya has been given a long rope in India's middle-order in the ODI line-up. However, he has failed to get going and is yet to cement his spot. With India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, which commences later this month, to be announced soon, it will be interesting to see if SKY will make the cut. The 50-over Asia Cup will be followed by the ODI World Cup, later this year in India, thus, SKY needs to be consistent in the shorter format to remain a regular.

Talking about the India-West Indies ongoing T20Is, Kuldeep Yadav (3 for 28) and SKY (44-ball 83, laced with 10 fours and 4 sixes) starred in India's win as they now trail the hosts 1-2. The final two games will be held in Florida, USA in the weekend.

