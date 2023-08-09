India vs WI: Hardik Pandya trolled for hitting winning six and not allowing Tilak to reach fifty in 3rd T20I

India's stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya has been called out by fans for hitting a six with India needing two runs to win the third T20I against West Indies. The six which helped the visitors win their first match of the five-T20I series left youngster Tilak Varma stranded on 49 not out at the other end. Pandya's game-winning six didn't go down well the fans who called the skipper's act as 'selfish' on social media.

Notably, Tilak has been India's top scorer in the first two T20Is which the visitors lost. The southpaw had scored his maiden fifty in the second T20I and added 87-run for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav in the third T20I as well. With India needing 12 off 24 balls and Tilak on 44, Pandya was heard saying to him that 'he has to finish the match.' The skipper's act, although match-winning, was not cool in eyes of the fans. Here's how some of them reacted:

Hardik Pandya Warra Fraud 😡😡🤬🤬🤬, First Came Before Samson To Steal Credit In A Easy Game And Also Ate Tilak's Fifty , You Aren't A Captaincy Material But A Credit Stealer And A Selfish Smuggler — Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) August 8, 2023 ×

Never seen a SELFISH Player like Hardik Pandya, Tilak was batting at 49 in hisa third game & Hardik finished the match with the six,this is how the LEADER should be?



Pathetic! pic.twitter.com/CoTJTSU6fy — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) August 8, 2023 ×

Hardik pandya hit 6 and Tilak Varma can not complete 50



India vs WI #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/94lp0uVrT8 — #IndVsWI 😵‍💫 X (@ChucklingHere) August 8, 2023 ×

#WIvIND #INDvsWI

Hardik Pandya to tilak Varma when 10 runs required stay till the end you have to finish

Hardik Pandya when 2 runs required and Tilak Varma is on 49 finished the match

Clown 🤡 Pandya pic.twitter.com/clt8rd7WQx — 👌👑🌟🌶️ (@superking1816) August 8, 2023 ×

Hardik pandya is the most selfish captain india has ever had, came to bat ahead of Sanju samson when chase was easy and at the end couldn't let young Tilak verma score a fifty. #INDvWI — 𝚁𝚊𝚏𝚊𝚣 (@RafazTweets) August 8, 2023 ×

India, who were two down in the series before the match, needed a win to keep the series alive. While West Indies started well and added 55 runs for the first wicket, chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav's middle-over chokehold ensure that the home team doesn't get too far. Windies eventually finished on 159/5 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 160, India had another horrible start as its new opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who replace Ishan Kishan in the match, got out in the first over itself. IPL 2023 Orange Cap winner Shubman Gill also misfired again as he got out shortly after in the fifth over.

Man of the match and Pandya's deputy Suryakumar then returned to form with a blistering 84 off 44 balls as India took control of the match. By the time Surya departed, India needed just 39 runs in about seven overs. Pandya (20 off 15 not out) and Varma then took India home without further damage.

India and West Indies will now face off each other in Lauderhill, Florida (USA) for the last two T20Is of the series.

