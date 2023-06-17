MSK Prasad opens up on Ambati Rayudu's 2019 WC snub - Every selection or non-selection is collective decision

Former India chief selector MSK Prasad has opened up on Ambati Rayudu’s snub for the 2019 World Cup as he thinks; the decision was a collective one from the panel at that time. Prasad, who faced criticism for snubbing then-hot property Rayudu was firm on his decision and cleared the allegations of being a biased person for overlooking his former Andhra Pradesh teammate Rayudu. Soon after the snub in 2019 World Cup snub, Rayudu decided to call time on his international career and retired from all forms of the game.

MSK Prasad breaks silence

"There is no way personal bias can come in the way of selection of the national team. One selector's perceived or alleged bias cannot influence the selection outcome because there would be five others in a selection meeting. Every selection or non-selection is a collective decision," Prasad was quoted saying by Cricbuzz.