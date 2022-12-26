MS Dhoni or Ben Stokes! Who should lead CSK in IPL 2023? Chris Gayle gives apt reply

On Friday (December 23), the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction was held in Kochi. The city hosted the 16th IPL auction for the first time ever and saw plenty of big names trigger a bidding war among the ten franchises. The likes of Sam Curran (INR 18.5 crore), Cameron Green (INR 17.5 crore), Ben Stokes (INR 16.25 crore) were the three to return with the biggest pay cheques.

After Stokes joined the four-time champions CSK, some believe that it will give MS Dhoni a chance to hand over the captaincy to the English all-rounder, who is off to a dream start as the England Test captain. Before IPL 2022, Dhoni had quit captaincy and asked Ravindra Jadeja to lead which didn't yield desirable results. Nonetheless, will Dhoni dare to repeat the same move with Stokes joining the Yellow Army? In this regard, Universe Boss Chris Gayle gave a fitting reply.

Gayle, during his discussion on Jio Cinemas, was asked to comment on the CSK captaincy debate. He replied saying, “Dhoni. Once you are playing, you lead a team, okay? Done.”

Gayle further asserted, "They are two fantastic minds in the dressing room, MSD and Ben Stokes. But I think Stokes will sit back and respect MSD and let him do his thing. The young players will also get to learn a lot from Stokes. It’s good to have him and he still has the likes of DJ Bravo in the CSK ranks."

"Fitting in the culture is important and I am sure without any doubt, with his experience, he will fit in amazingly with the Super Kings. As we all knock, they lack all-rounders and will accept Stokes with both hands," added the IPL legend.

